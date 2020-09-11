Surbana Jurong accepts Liew Mun Leong's resignation, says it will carry on with business as usual

SURBANA Jurong has accepted Liew Mun Leong's resignation as the chairman of its board.

The urban and infrastructure consultancy on Friday expressed regret over his resignation, and thanked him for his contributions and service to the group.

Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine said the change was unexpected, but the group's board, management and global workforce have the collective resolve to carry on with business as usual.

"Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation to advance our work as a technical platform for creating a smart, sustainable and resilient built environment. We remain focused on our clients and supporting them in their plans for a post-Covid future."

Under Mr Liew's leadership as founding chairman since 2015, the consultancy grew into an integrated technical consultancy services platform through "a series of transformative acquisitions". It also ventured into non-traditional consultancy fields and expanded globally. Overseas business now accounts for more than half its total revenue.

Surbana Jurong added that Mr Liew was committed to building talent in management and staff, setting up the SJ Global Academy to bring Surbana Jurong colleagues together to explore new ways of tackling infrastructure challenges. He also shared his insights and experience through business and leadership lectures and e-mails to staff.