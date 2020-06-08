You are here

Home > Real Estate

Surbana Jurong acquires blast testing and consultancy firm

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 1:06 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

TEMASEK-OWNED urban, infrastructure and managed services consultancy Surbana Jurong has acquired Prostruct Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Prostruct Consulting is an urban and infrastructure protection firm specialising in security, blast consultancy and testing.

Surbana Jurong on Monday said this move augments its portfolio of built environment services, which includes solutions to protect buildings and infrastructure against blast and other effects of explosions and weapons.

“Iconic buildings and infrastructure that attract high crowd density or provide essential services are common targets for terrorist attacks,” it said. “This underscores the need to incorporate protective security features into the design and development of the built environment.”

The Surbana Jurong group can now deliver building designs with integrated security measures, by coupling its existing architectural and civil and structural engineering expertise with Prostruct’s specialisation in designing blast-resistant structural systems.

SEE ALSO

Fortitude Budget: Singapore's fiscal strategy keeps longer-term needs in view

This process, dubbed “security by design”, ensures security measures are incorporated into the building without compromising the design or requiring expensive retrofitting during later stages of the development life cycle, Surbana Jurong said.

“The newly acquired specialist capability is timely for the group as the Singapore government has enacted an Infrastructure Protection Act that requires designated buildings to integrate security measures, such as strengthening against blast effects, into their designs before they are built or renovated,” the company noted. These designs must be assessed by certified security and blast consultants.

Prostruct’s founder and managing director Ang Choon Keat said that since the acquisition, the firm has secured new projects jointly with other disciplines and member companies within the Surbana Jurong group.

Joining the group enables Prostruct to leverage Surbana Jurong’s global presence and multidisciplinary services across the urban and infrastructure development value chain, and extend the blast consultancy’s reach beyond the Singapore market, Dr Ang added.

Prostruct is a Singapore Accreditation Council accredited commercial blast-testing service provider. It has also provided blast consultancy for a wide range of projects including industrial, commercial, healthcare, recreation, transportation and defence facilities, in both public and private sectors.

Surbana Jurong group chief executive officer Wong Heang Fine said that the combined strengths of Prostruct and Surbana Jurong reinforce the latter’s commitment to build safe, secure and sustainable spaces for communities to live, work and play in.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Broker's take: DBS says Singapore office sector near inflection point; upgrades CCT to 'buy'

Airbnb joins vacation-rental sites seeing surge in Summer demand

AF Global unit proposes disposal of 55% stake in China JV for 292.8m yuan

Ascott Residence Trust to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index

Hong Kong property market proves resilient even as crises mount

The office isn't dead. It's just convalescing

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 01:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Citi's rare 'sell' call on Singapore banks returns to 'buy' herd

ONE of the rare "sell" calls on the Singapore banks has returned to the herd, as Citi Research on Monday upgraded...

Jun 8, 2020 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with European Union

[HANOI] Vietnam ratified a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) on Monday that will cut or eliminate 99...

Jun 8, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

US$140b at stake for Hong Kong tycoons backing security law

[HONG KONG] After 12 months of political turmoil, a pandemic and the worst recession on record, Hong Kong's richest...

Jun 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Japan details some spending in controversial 10t yen budget reserves

[TOKYO] Japan has set aside 10 trillion yen in emergency budget reserves to prepare for a "protracted war" against...

Jun 8, 2020 12:35 PM
Technology

Abu Dhabi to invest US$752m in Reliance Industries' digital arm

[MUMBAI] Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani added Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to the list of backers of his...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.