Surbana Jurong acquires majority stake in environmental design consultancy Atelier Ten

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:00 PM
SURBANA Jurong group has acquired a majority stake in London-headquartered Atelier Ten as part of the former's intention to increase its focus on sustainability.

Atelier Ten, an award-winning environmental design consultancy specialising in sustainable and innovative design solutions, will join Surbana Jurong group as a distinct member company and will continue to operate as an independent brand within the Surbana Jurong group of companies.

This mutually beneficial opportunity will provide better access to and knowledge sharing across markets, strengthening Surbana Jurong's presence in the US and European markets and Atelier Ten's involvement in Asia, said Surbana Jurong group in a statement.

Wong Heang Fine, Surbana Jurong group chief executive officer, said: "Today's announcement demonstrates Surbana Jurong's commitment to help clients design high-performance, sustainable buildings and smart infrastructures that conserve energy and resources. With every project, we are spurred by the challenge of doing more with less. Together with Atelier Ten, we can unlock even greater value from our sustainability solutions.

"This transformative expansion will ensure we play an integral role in creating sustainable built environments, further increase the group's relevance and enable us to forge a better future for the world."

The two companies' relationship spans over a decade. They worked on Jewel Changi Airport, which has one of the world's largest air-conditioned gardens. Among the services provided for this project were strategic environmental design, analytical consultancy and conceptual services engineering.

