Surbana Jurong acquires urban and infrastructure protection firm

Singapore
TEMASEK-OWNED urban, infrastructure and managed services consultancy Surbana Jurong has acquired Prostruct Consulting for an undisclosed sum.
Prostruct Consulting is an urban and infrastructure protection firm specialising in security, blast consultancy and testing....
