You are here

Home > Real Estate

Surbana Jurong bags project management, design services for India Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 3:27 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SURBANA Jurong has been awarded project management and design services for India's Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City in partnership with professional services firm KPMG, the urban consulting firm announced on Tuesday.

Surbana Jurong will take the lead in the Area Based Development part of the project, comprising city improvement (retrofitting) and city renewal (redevelopment), and helping to identify suitable innovations and smart solutions for the city.

It will design, conceptualise and manage the implementation and deployment of the various solutions for the city, which focuses on liveability, urban design, transportation, water supply, solar, sanitation, healthcare, education, security and surveillance.

Pimpri Chinchwad, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, is one of the cities falling under India’s nation-wide Smart Cities Mission programme, which aims for comprehensive and systematic transformation of cities in India through planned urbanisation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KPMG will lead the Pan City Development part of the project, applying smart solutions to the existing city-wide infrastructure.

The contract, awarded by special purpose vehicle Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited, was bagged with Enterprise Singapore's help, the government statutory board which helps firms innovate and internationalise.

"Surbana Jurong is proud to partner Pimpri Chinchwad as it works towards becoming a Smart City," said Surbana Jurong's group chief executive Wong Heang Fine, adding that the group's expertise will ensure the city's success in "enhancing living standards for its residents in a sustainable way".

Enterprise Singapore's global markets director for South Asia Tay Lian Chew said that the agency will work with Surbana Jurong to identify areas within the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City where smaller Singapore companies, including SMEs, with "unique solutions" can participate in.

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
5 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening