Surbana Jurong bags project management, design services for India Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City

SURBANA Jurong has been awarded project management and design services for India's Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City in partnership with professional services firm KPMG, the urban consulting firm announced on Tuesday.

Surbana Jurong will take the lead in the Area Based Development part of the project, comprising city improvement (retrofitting) and city renewal (redevelopment), and helping to identify suitable innovations and smart solutions for the city.

It will design, conceptualise and manage the implementation and deployment of the various solutions for the city, which focuses on liveability, urban design, transportation, water supply, solar, sanitation, healthcare, education, security and surveillance.

Pimpri Chinchwad, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, is one of the cities falling under India’s nation-wide Smart Cities Mission programme, which aims for comprehensive and systematic transformation of cities in India through planned urbanisation.

KPMG will lead the Pan City Development part of the project, applying smart solutions to the existing city-wide infrastructure.

The contract, awarded by special purpose vehicle Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited, was bagged with Enterprise Singapore's help, the government statutory board which helps firms innovate and internationalise.

"Surbana Jurong is proud to partner Pimpri Chinchwad as it works towards becoming a Smart City," said Surbana Jurong's group chief executive Wong Heang Fine, adding that the group's expertise will ensure the city's success in "enhancing living standards for its residents in a sustainable way".

Enterprise Singapore's global markets director for South Asia Tay Lian Chew said that the agency will work with Surbana Jurong to identify areas within the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City where smaller Singapore companies, including SMEs, with "unique solutions" can participate in.