Surbana Jurong buys into Jewel Changi designer

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SURBANA Jurong group has snapped up London's Atelier Ten - better known as the building designers behind Changi's Jewel and Gardens by the Bay - as the group ups its focus on projects that are built with environmental sustainability in mind.
The acquisition of a majority...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes