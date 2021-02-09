Surbana Jurong's Ream City to ramp up Cambodia tourism, economy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
REAM City in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, aims to be more than a typical satellite development, with hotels and restaurants dotted along a main street. Rather, it is the product of strategic economic policies, and hopes to be a model for future development projects across the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes