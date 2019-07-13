You are here

Home > Real Estate

Surge in Chinese buyer enquiries for Australian homes: Juwai.com

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 10:49 AM

BP_AustraliaHousing_130719_57.jpg
Chinese have been the biggest buyers of Australian property for years, but tighter capital controls by Beijing and higher taxes for foreigners in Sydney and Melbourne have turned off investors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Chinese buyer enquiries for Australian homes rose for a second quarter in a row in March, latest data from Juwai.com showed, signalling a possible revival of demand for the Pacific nation's beleaguered property market from a key investor base.

Chinese enquiries jumped 40 per cent in the first quarter after a 54 per cent gain in the three months to December - the first consecutive year-on-year rise since 2016, according to Juwai.com, China's largest international property website.

"The recent quarters of slow recovery could herald the light at the end of the tunnel for Chinese residential property investment in Australia," Juwai.com said.

"We're not there yet, but the trend of the past fifteen months suggests that Chinese buying will come back to more substantial levels."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A pick-up in Australia's property market will be welcomed by policymakers worried about further weakness in the country's already struggling economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this month cut the cash rate to a record low 1 per cent as it looks to revive growth and inflation.

Chinese have been the biggest buyers of Australian property for several years but tighter capital controls by Beijing and higher taxes for foreigners in the two biggest markets of Sydney and Melbourne have turned off investors.

Australia's housing prices have fallen every month since late 2017 but they showed tentative signs of stabilisation in June with Sydney and Melbourne improving slightly.

"The poor performance of Australian housing prices is a deterrent to Chinese investors," Juwai.com said.

"Our core case is that Chinese buying will be stable this year. We have to accept, however, that if the market's downward spiral accelerates, we may actually see levels of Chinese buying decline in 2019 compared to 2018."

Though price falls have slowed across Australia, home values are still down about 8 per cent and back to the levels seen in mid-2016.

Factors that could boost Chinese investments, according to Juwai.com, include an easing in China's capital controls, a lower Aussie dollar and a stabilisation in Australian home prices.

A weaker Aussie dollar - it is down about 11 per cent versus the Chinese yuan since last July - has helped offset the impact from higher state taxes, Juwai.com chief executive officer and director Carrie Law said.

A buyer holding yuan today needs the equivalent of $88,800 less in funds compared to 2017 to purchase an $800,000 dwelling, she noted.

Melbourne is the most popular Australian city for Chinese buying enquiries.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Property speculators hope for investment paradise in south-west China

US fixed-mortgage rates end up back where they started after up-and-down week

China tightens curbs on property firms raising money offshore

Reits

Trump Tower NYC to hit 37% space available over next 12 months

Braving curbs, Chinese buyers lead foreign revival in Singapore's luxury homes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
3 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
4 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
5 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly