Suspended home renovation jobs to be given priority ahead of new works

Singapore
HOME-owners whose renovation works were disrupted will be given priority to restart in Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong told Parliament on Tuesday, but noted that the government would consider allowing new home...
