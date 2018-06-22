You are here

Home > Real Estate

Swedish builder ignores Trump in bid to make US green again

Skanska says there's a strong business case for a shift to an economy with lower carbon dioxide emissions
Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180622_SKANSA_3478276.jpg
Skanska says the proportion of its revenue derived from green construction has been growing in recent years, according to an internal tool it uses to measure the development.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stockholm

ONE of the biggest contractors in the US is a Swedish company called Skanska AB. And one of the biggest opportunities it says the US market offers right now is the potential to do a lot more green construction.

Lena Hok, Skanska's senior vice- president, sustainability, says that even though US President Donald Trump has dragged the world's largest economy out of the Paris climate accord, there are still plenty of other ways to promote a green business agenda in the US.

Her ambition is to ignore the White House altogether and operate on the state level.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"On a federal level, the president has expressed his intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement, but our market analysis is focused on states," Ms Hok said in an interview.

"We see that there's a strong business case in the US as well for a transition to an economy with lower carbon dioxide emissions."

Skanska says the proportion of its revenue derived from green construction has been growing in recent years, according to an internal tool it uses to measure the development.

But by the same metric, the work it does in the US is lagging behind its home market and the UK.

United Nations figures show that buildings account for as much as 40 per cent of the world's energy consumption and cause about a third of greenhouse gas emissions (when both operational and embodied emissions are accounted for), according to Ms Hok.

Keeping those figures in mind, the construction industry "has a huge possibility to impact by constructing green buildings", she said.

Skanska's green focus coincides with growing demand among clients. The allure doesn't only come from the satisfaction of saving the environment, but there's also a cost advantage to greener construction.

Meanwhile, investors are keen to buy assets tied to green business ventures, and Skanska recently issued its second green bond.

Skanska's design of the 121 Seaport Boulevard building in Boston shows how the model works.

The elliptical shape of the project shaves 15 per cent off energy consumption due to less sun exposure, which lowers expenses.

And with the shape also requiring less facade cladding and steel, the cost of construction was lower than with a regular angular design.

It is techniques like those that Skanska hopes will help it grab market share.

"Are we leaders among our peers? I'll put it like Carlsberg: probably," Ms Hok said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Major developers vie for Sengkang Central site

Malaysia to inject RM2.8b to complete 1MDB-linked financial district

Cushman & Wakefield files for US IPO

BC cracks down on homes' 'hidden ownership'

Crypto pioneer buys Canada's biggest condo in former Trump Tower in Toronto

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening