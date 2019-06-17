You are here

Home > Real Estate

Swedish Builder Skanska Says Days of Massive Writedowns Are Over

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 3:47 PM

file70oglmzcp8m10y0sop64.jpg
Last year was a tough one for the Swedish construction giant, with operating income hit by project writedowns, goodwill impairments and restructuring charges totaling 3.1 billion kronor (S$448.4 million).
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[STOCKHOLM] Skanska AB's days of significant writedowns are over, according to its CEO.

"That we would see a new Poland or what we saw in USA Civil, I can't see that coming," Chief Executive Officer Anders Danielsson said in an interview at the construction site of its 27-floor Sthlm 01 tower in Stockholm.

Last year was a tough one for the Swedish construction giant, with operating income hit by project writedowns, goodwill impairments and restructuring charges totaling 3.1 billion kronor (S$448.4 million). The negative effects came mainly in the US but also at its Polish division, and added to the 2.5 billion kronor of writedowns and charges the year before.

Skanska is now working to restore profitability at the construction unit by being more selective when competing for new work and by improving risk controls. It overhauled its strategy in the US in October when it said it would stop bidding on mega design-build public-private partnerships and for engineering, procurement and construction projects.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the measures are yielding results - the operating margin at the construction operations has improved and Mr Danielsson expects that to continue -- investors are still looking for reassurances that there are no surprises lying in wait.

"The most important question, by far, regarding Skanska is whether the turnaround is going as planned given the horrendous 2018, so that no new major writedowns can be expected," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Albin Sandberg said. "Lots of investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting for confirmation of this before they're ready to dip their toes back in the Skanska share."

The stock has gained 19 per cent so far this year, still trading below where it was at the end of the third quarter and 26 per cent shy of a five-year high in early 2017.

But Mr Danielsson has reassurances for worried investors.

"We have better controls now and focus on profitability over volumes," he said. "We also have better processes in place to analyze risk, calculate the projects, make sure we have the right staffing and choose the right projects."

About one and a half years ago, Skanska made an evaluation of all the projects in the past 10 years, looking at the profitability for projects of different sizes and customer groups and in different niches and geographies.

"We have a good view of our sweet spot, and we are now very consequent," Mr Danielsson said. "We only select projects within that sweet spot. I also see that the projects we're taking since introducing these stricter routines have a different profitability, a more stable profitability."

The last round of writedowns amounted to 900 million kronor for the construction phase of two ongoing US PPP projects as more costs were incurred due to low production rates and delays. Skanska also took a goodwill impairment charge of 400 million kronor, associated with the process of exiting the US power sector.

The orders that sparked the charges during the past two years were booked up until 2016. While most of those Polish projects have already been completed, there are a few such projects left in the US that will continue into 2021, the CEO said.

At a capital markets day in March, Skanska said that total "dead" construction revenue in the US will decline to about 8 billion kronor this year from 10 billion kronor last year, before dropping further in the following years.

"The situation is stabilizing," Mr Danielsson said.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

 

Real Estate

Weekending in the suburbs

Layovers with built-In luxury

Singapore developers sell 952 private homes in May, up 29.5% from April's 735 units: URA

Rapid e-commerce growth to drive Singapore's logistics services sector: Colliers report

ESR-Reit buying warehouse for S$225m; plans S$45.7m AEIs at two sites; proposes S$150m equity fundraising

Hunting for ranches like penthouses means perks, or forget it

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Burn not out
4 Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

BP_Paradigm Mall_170619_90.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening