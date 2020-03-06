You are here

Swiss negative rates make homes unaffordable: report

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

SWITZERLAND'S negative interest rates make owning a home increasingly unaffordable in a country where a single-family property can cost more than 10 times the average annual salary, according to research by Credit Suisse Group.

Amid a declining threshold at which banks start to charge savers negative interest on cash balances, investors are looking to the property market for positive returns and low risk from buy-to-let investments, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a property market report on Wednesday.

"Private investors seeking secure investments are following the example of more financially powerful investors by buying up residential properties with a view to renting them out," it said. "Since multi-family dwellings are barely affordable in today's environment, there is strong demand for condominiums and, in some cases, single-family homes."

Buy-to-let financing now accounts for 17 per cent of new mortgage business and rising prices in sought-after locations are putting rental yields under pressure. Also, Switzerland's strict affordability criteria have put home ownership for the average household out of reach.

