You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sydney apartment market poses financial stability risks: RBA

Oversupply will exacerbate declines in housing prices, impacting finances of households and developers
Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE apartment market in Sydney - Australia's largest city - is "quite soft" due to a sharp rise in supply that has increased risks to financial stability, a senior central bank official said.

Sydney added more than 80,000 apartments in the past few years, increasing the city's housing stock by about 5 per cent, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) assistant governor Michele Bullock, who oversees the financial system, said in the text of a speech.

In Melbourne and Brisbane, which also saw substantial construction, apartment prices have so far held up, she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our main concern with this from a financial stability perspective is the potential for this large influx of supply to exacerbate declines in housing prices, and so adversely impact households' and developers' financial positions," she said in Perth on Wednesday. "Currently, the risks here appear to be elevated but contained."

The RBA has dropped a tightening bias in favour of a neutral policy stance as signs mount that tumbling property prices - down 13.2 per cent in Sydney - are prompting consumers to rein in spending and slowing economic growth.

The central bank has kept interest rates unchanged for two-and-a-half years at a record-low 1.5 per cent, and markets now expect a quarter-point cut by year's end.

The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.4 per cent after Ms Bullock's comments.

Ms Bullock's boss, governor Philip Lowe, has noted that a key problem in the east coast housing market had been the slow response to demand pressures.

That resulted in Sydney property prices surging 75 per cent in the five years to mid-2017. By the time the swathe of new apartments came online, the demand had fallen away and prices slid.

The property market has also been hit by tightening credit as banks scaled back lending to investors and more heavily scrutinised borrowers in the wake of an inquiry that revealed widespread misconduct in the finance industry.

While Ms Bullock said that evidence pointed to reduced demand for credit as a bigger factor in the housing slump than tighter lending conditions, the RBA is still worried about banks shying away from some loans.

"All we can do, and all the bank can do, is continue to encourage the banks," she said following the speech. "Please think very hard about whether or not your lending standards are too tight, and whether you can loosen up a bit."

In her speech, Ms Bullock highlighted two key risks to financial stability: household balance sheets, as declining apartment prices negatively impact households that purchased off the plan and are yet to settle; and for developers delivering completed apartments into a cooling market. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

SGReit's new leases bring reassurances, but credit outlook takes a hit

Lendlease mulling retail Reit listing on SGX: report

Frasers Property cashes out its half share of Melbourne office for A$326.2m

Boulevard 88 sells 20 units during previews, mostly four-bedroom units

Japan's regional land prices rise for first time since property bubble burst in 1990s

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BT_20190321_ABIRISH_3729950.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking for the pot of gold in Asia's rainbow

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment near 3-year low as trade war drags

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening