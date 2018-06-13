You are here
Sydney home bubble deflates as loans revisit 2008 losing streak
Tighter credit is a key factor, and there are also fewer interest-only loans and fewer Chinese buyers these days
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S east-coast property bubble is showing signs of deflating at a faster clip as home-lending data recorded the longest losing streak in almost a decade.
Housing finance fell 1.4 per cent in April, the fifth straight monthly drop and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg