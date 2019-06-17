Tee Land sells 15 out of 48 units at Lattice One preview weekend at around S$1,800 psf

TEE LAND sold during its preview weekend 15 units out of 48 units at its condo Lattice One, at an average price of around S$1,800 per square foot (psf).

That reflects a take-up rate of about 31 per cent.

Units sold at the freehold development comprised two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus study and three-bedroom units with floor areas ranging from 50 square metres to 100 square metres, and buyers of these units were all Singaporeans.

The five-storey condo is located at Seraya Crescent.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Executive director and chief executive of TEE Land Jonathan Phua said in a statement: “Situated within minutes from Lower Pierce Reservoir and Bishan park, residents at Lattice One will enjoy the lush greenery surrounding and a tranquil lifestyle. Besides being in close proximity to amenities, units of this project also features home automation with Smart Lifestyle options and devices.”

In March this year, Tee Land launched 35 Gilstead, a freehold five-storey condo in District 11. Units are at an average selling price of around S$2,500 psf.

According to government statistics released Monday, 35 Gilstead has as of May sold a total of eight units out of 35 launched and 70 total.

TEE Land closed on Monday at S$0.166 down 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent before the statement was issued to media.