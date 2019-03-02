Tekka Place on track for soft opening by year's end

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TEKKA Place, a new hospitality and retail integrated development at the Rochor Road-Serangoon Road gateway into Little India, is on track for a soft opening by the end of this year.
The development, which stands where the shopping mall The Verge used to be, had its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg