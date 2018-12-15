Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A 3.8 hectare white site at Pasir Ris Central drew fairly subdued interest from developers with a lower-than-expected three bids at the close of the tender on Friday.
Among the bidders was Far East Organization, while Singapore Press Holdings and Kajima Development
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg