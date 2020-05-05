Terrace house on Neil Road up for sale with S$5.86m guide price

Located at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.

A FREEHOLD two-storey conservation terrace house on Neil Road is up for sale with a S$5.86 million guide price, via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, Knight Frank Singapore said on Tuesday.

Located at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.

It is situated within the Blair Plain conservation area and about 350 metres away from Outram Park MRT interchange.

Ian Loh, head of investment and capital markets (land, building and collective sales) at Knight Frank Singapore, said: "Conservation houses in prime District 2 are tightly held and hard to come by, with only five such houses transacted over the past five years.

"Acquiring a heritage house in its original condition allows the potential purchaser to restore its original charm, which cannot be easily replicated elsewhere."

The terrace house at 141 Neil Road was previously launched as part of a portfolio including three commercial shophouses in March this year.

The EOI exercise will close at 3pm on June 16.