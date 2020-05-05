You are here

Home > Real Estate

Terrace house on Neil Road up for sale with S$5.86m guide price

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 1:36 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

141 Neil Rd-2.jpg
Located at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK SINGAPORE

A FREEHOLD two-storey conservation terrace house on Neil Road is up for sale with a S$5.86 million guide price, via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, Knight Frank Singapore said on Tuesday.

Located at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.

It is situated within the Blair Plain conservation area and about 350 metres away from Outram Park MRT interchange.

Ian Loh, head of investment and capital markets (land, building and collective sales) at Knight Frank Singapore, said: "Conservation houses in prime District 2 are tightly held and hard to come by, with only five such houses transacted over the past five years.

"Acquiring a heritage house in its original condition allows the potential purchaser to restore its original charm, which cannot be easily replicated elsewhere."

SEE ALSO

Commercial unit at Upper Thomson up for sale with S$19.5m guide price

The terrace house at 141 Neil Road was previously launched as part of a portfolio including three commercial shophouses in March this year.

The EOI exercise will close at 3pm on June 16.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Home-flipping giant Opendoor says it's time to resume buying

Moody's lowers outlook on MCT to negative amid Covid-19 pandemic

Property tech startup Cadre plans fund to buy in economic slump

Lendlease Global Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.28 S cents, 0.7% above IPO forecast

CapitaLand's jointly-owned office building 79 Robinson Road receives TOP

How sustainable is the retail Reit model?

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 03:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's central bank sees steep contraction, keeps rates unchanged

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank on Tuesday forecast the economy would suffer its largest ever contraction in the...

May 5, 2020 02:51 PM
Consumer

Jewellery maker Pandora's Q1 profit plummets amid lockdowns

[COPENHAGEN] Jewellery maker Pandora reported a 41 per cent decline in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday but...

May 5, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Italy's prime minister says foreign policy hasn't changed: paper

[ROME] Italy's prime minister said on Tuesday foreign policy had not shifted after the country received aid for the...

May 5, 2020 02:38 PM
Consumer

Hugo Boss expects virus hit to worsen before recovery

[BERLIN] German fashion house Hugo Boss expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets...

May 5, 2020 02:33 PM
Government & Economy

Tokyo governor to ask businesses to refrain from operating until end of May: NHK

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will ask businesses in Japan's biggest city to refrain from operating until the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.