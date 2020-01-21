You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thai central bank eases housing loan rules to help home buyers

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND'S central bank has further relaxed mortgage lending rules to help home buyers, a deputy governor said on Monday, after tighter rules were imposed last year to rein in bad debt.

Under the changes, effective on Monday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will allow buyers of first homes worth less than 10 million baht (S$443, 877) to borrow an extra 10 per cent for furniture, Ronadol Numnonda told a news conference.

Buyers of first homes worth 10 million baht or more can now make a minimum downpayment of 10 per cent, versus 20 per cent earlier, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The adjustments will support people to have their first houses more easily," he said. "At the same time, the rules will help curb speculation."

SEE ALSO

Thai central bank eases housing loan rules to help home buyers

The BOT will also let buyers of second houses worth less than 10 million baht make a minimum downpayment of 10 per cent if the mortgage on the first home has been paid off for at least two years. That compared with three years previously, or else buyers had to put down a 20 per cent downpayment.

In April 2019, the BOT imposed stricter housing loan regulations on concerns about household debt and rising bad mortgages following looser bank lending.

It later relaxed some of the rules in August to help affected borrowers.

Thailand's household debt levels are high and will not drop this year, BOT director Sakkapop Panyanukul told reporters.

The country's household debt was equivalent to 79.1 per cent of gross domestic product at the end of September, among the highest in Asia. REUTERS

Real Estate

Mapletree Logistics Trust's Q3 DPU up despite enlarged unit base

EHT sponsor to unveil 30-year preservation plan for Queen Mary

Elite Commercial Reit's Singapore IPO to be priced at £0.68 each

CapitaLand's The Ascott opens serviced residence in Osaka

CDL recognised again for leading efforts to tackle climate change

UK house prices post record January jump after election

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Eight EU nations back naval force to patrol Strait of Hormuz

[PARIS] The French foreign ministry said Monday that eight European Union nations had given their support for a new...

Jan 21, 2020 12:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Utico's rescue offer not open to Hyflux's Olivia Lum, says CEO

UTICO, the Emirati utility firm and hopeful white knight of Singapore's beleaguered Hyflux said its proposed offer...

Jan 21, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Tony Hall to step down as BBC chief

[LONDON] After leading the BBC for seven years, Tony Hall said Monday that he would resign this summer, an...

Jan 20, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years

[PARIS] Ukraine has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west-central part of the...

Jan 20, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

[DUBLIN] Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly