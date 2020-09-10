You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thai central bank says housing loan rules still necessary

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 12:33 PM

rk_TCB_100920.jpg
Thailand's central bank believes mortgage rules are still necessary and are not a problem for the property market, an assistant governor said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank believes mortgage rules are still necessary and are not a problem for the property market, an assistant governor said on Thursday.

Housing developers have urged the central bank to remove the loan-to-value (LTV) rules to help boost purchasing power and to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector.

The LTV ratio rules, which had been relaxed twice, are still appropriate and will help curb risks in the sector, Nawaron Dejsuvan said in a statement.

Despite the outbreak, mortgage loans increased 4.4 per cent in the second quarter, a faster pace than the prior period, she said.

"Given high uncertainty, the central bank will closely monitor the property market," Ms Nawaron said.

Last year, the central bank imposed tighter loan regulations on concerns about high household debt but later relaxed them to help home buyers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

73% of Singapore businesses speeding up digitalisation amid Covid-19: study

NEARLY three in four Singapore organisations are accelerating their pace of digitalisation in response to the Covid-...

Sep 10, 2020 12:43 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam backs US role in South China Sea, rebuffing Beijing

[HANOI] South-east Asian countries want the US to play a role in maintaining peace in the South China Sea, Vietnam...

Sep 10, 2020 12:23 PM
Technology

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

[BRUSSELS] Two years after agreeing to a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation, Facebook,...

Sep 10, 2020 12:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the US dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura hires UBS's Ravi Raju in Asia wealth push

INVESTMENT bank Nomura on Thursday appointed Ravi Raju as head of international wealth management, a newly created...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.