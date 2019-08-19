You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thai luxury developer says Hong Kong protests are good for sales

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 7:50 AM

BP_bangkok_190819_48.jpg
Two months of increasingly chaotic protests in Hong Kong are driving investment money out of the city and into Thailand's ultra-luxury condominiums, according to one of the biggest developers in the South-east Asian country.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Two months of increasingly chaotic protests in Hong Kong are driving investment money out of the city and into Thailand's ultra-luxury condominiums, according to one of the biggest developers in the South-east Asian country.

Some 40 per cent of the condos in a 52-storey Bangkok tower that opened last week have already been sold to buyers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, according to Keerin Chutumstid, an executive at Bangkok-based Magnolia Quality Development Corp, which owns a quarter of the property. Investors from China and Hong Kong have been the top foreign customers, he said.

"The protests give us an advantage for this project," Mr Keerin said. "If you look at Thailand right now, compared to other countries, we have a good level of political stability."

In Hong Kong, where pro-democracy demonstrators have filled the streets since June, development and high-end investment are on hold. Last week, CK Asset Holdings Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd decided to postpone sales of new multibillion-dollar projects, and transactions in the secondary market are down sharply, especially for luxury homes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Those circumstance may add another tailwind to the luxury market in Bangkok, where a tourism boom has put the city on the map for investors, especially mainland Chinese who have come in droves. Bangkok in 2016 surpassed London to become the world's most-visited city.

Bangkok real estate has also been attractive to international investors because, even after years of gains, prices are still often cheaper than in less traveled-to cities such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, or Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City.

The new tower on the Chao Phraya River has 146 units, which are managed by 5-star hotelier Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Prices start at 65 million baht (S$2.9 million) and go up to 533 million baht for the largest penthouses.

Siam Piwat Group owns half of the 11 billion baht development, with the rest split between the CP Group and Magnolia, both of which are owned by members of the billionaire Chearavanont family. The new residential tower is next to a 54 billion baht luxury mega-mall, called the Iconsiam, opened by the investors last year.

"Compared to Hong Kong, we're still much cheaper,'' Mr Keerin said. "Foreigners come here and they can see that what we have to offer is nothing less than what you'd find in New York, Hong Kong or Singapore."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

SEA to be the fastest-growing region for data centres

US housing market mired in weakness, but a jump in building permits seen as a positive sign

HK property market withstands unrest that is roiling economy

Sinjia Land to sell North Dakota hotel at a loss of S$1.58 million

Airbnb records 30% growth rate in Q1 on booking strength: source

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BP_elderly_190819_3.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

As firms adapt to new guidelines, employees must reskill earlier to work longer

BP_SGcbd_190819_4.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Changes hurt but early notice helps: business response

BT_20190819_JACOAST19_3866266.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Defending and developing Singapore's coasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly