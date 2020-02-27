You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thailand’s richest man building Bangkok’s tallest skyscraper

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 7:10 AM

nz_wallapa_270231.jpg
"It embodies what our company aims to do - set new trends and lift the benchmark," said Asset World's chief executive officer and Charoen's daughter, Wallapa Traisorat. The skyscraper will be a "new landmark" and draw more visitors to Thailand, she said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand's richest man wants to set another record.

Billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, via his recently listed property unit Asset World Corp, has his sights on building the nation's tallest skyscraper.

Details are scant - no official height has been set and completion isn't expected until 2025 -  but the tower, at the centre of another US$948 million project on the banks of Bangkok's Chao Phraya river, is emblematic of Asset World's aggressive growth strategy.

"It embodies what our company aims to do - set new trends and lift the benchmark," said Asset World's chief executive officer and Charoen's daughter, Wallapa Traisorat. The skyscraper will be a "new landmark" and draw more visitors to Thailand, she said.

Its planned construction, however, comes at a difficult time for the Southeast Asian nation's property and tourism markets.

SEE ALSO

F&N provides guarantees for Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Starbucks Thailand deal

Bangkok is facing an apartment glut, with 100,000 empty units and more to come. And Chinese investors, who for years have propped up the real estate sector, are staying away because of the travel curbs and economic havoc caused by the coronavirus.

Foreigners are set to account for as little as 10 per cent of apartment purchases in 2020, down from a fifth two years ago, consultancy Agency for Real Estate Affairs estimates.

Tourism in Thailand, meanwhile, which comprises around 20 per cent of gross domestic product, is also taking a hit because of the outbreak. Receipts tumbled 3.6 per cent in January from a year earlier to 188.8 billion baht (S$8.24 billion), hurt by a 10 per cent slide in outlays from Chinese visitors, data released earlier this week showed.

Ms Wallapa isn't perturbed, maintaining the impact will be short term. Bangkok was named the world's most-visited city in 2018 for a fourth consecutive year, ahead of Paris, London, Dubai and Singapore, according to a 2019 Mastercard Inc. ranking.

"There will be growth this year," she said, declining to specify any targets for the company. "The tourism industry has always managed to bounce back."

Asset World is partnering with Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the firm behind the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The skyscraper will surpass Thailand's current record, the Magnolias Waterfront Residences at IconSiam, which stands at 318m and which was completed in 2018.

To be built adjacent to the company's flagship riverside mall, Asiatique, the tower will house hotels, shops and offices. Its energy-saving design will mean there's the possibility of harnessing wind power, Ms Wallapa said.

Asset World is separately in talks with three hotel chains for possible partnerships and already works with brands including Marriott and Hilton, she said.

The group has a number of other ambitious plans in the wings, too. It aims to build Thailand's biggest convention hotel by the beach in Pattaya on Thailand's east coast and is set to become the nation's largest hotel owner by 2025 with more than 4,000 rooms in the pipeline. The group added US$3 billion to Mr Charoen's fortune when it listed in Bangkok in October.

The development of the as-yet-unnamed skyscraper comes at a time Bangkok's riverfront is experiencing a renaissance. Several luxury hotels have upped the ante, with a Four Seasons opening along the waterway and the venerable Mandarin Oriental nearing completion of its renovation.

Ms Wallapa doesn't have any plans to stop either.

"We have the debt capacity to add more projects," she said. "We focus on scale. We'll keep expanding."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CDL mulls Singapore Reit for UK commercial properties

Relief measures for retail sector do not address structural issues

Frasers Property offers support to Singapore mall tenants

CapitaLand Q4 profit almost doubles to S$926.6m

CapitaLand says traffic at Singapore malls almost back to normal

CDL chairman optimistic about outlook for 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Indigenous protests escalate after Canada rail blockades cleared

[OTTAWA] Two days after police cleared an indigenous blockade of a key Canadian rail artery east of Toronto,...

Feb 27, 2020 06:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurex senses Brexit momentum in euro clearing battle with London

[LONDON] Brexit and other tailwinds will help Frankfurt build stronger momentum this year to attract more euro...

Feb 27, 2020 06:52 AM
Garage

A new calculator sheds light on high-flying US unicorn price tags

[BENGALURU] Common shares in many high-flying venture-backed startup companies are worth less than headlines lead...

Feb 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

[ROME] Coronavirus cases spread in Europe and beyond on Wednesday, with Latin America confirming its first patient...

Feb 27, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil confirms Latin America's first coronavirus case

[SAO PAULO] Sao Paulo's stock exchange plummeted seven per cent on Wednesday over fears of the coronavirus after a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly