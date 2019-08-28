You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thailand's Central Pattana to go ahead with mall opening despite airport row

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 9:23 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Central Pattana (CPN) said it will go ahead with mall opening despite its unresolved dispute with state-owned Airports of Thailand (AOT) , the country's top mall operator said on Wednesday.

Central said in a statement that it had complied with all regulations and would not delay the mall's opening.

Last week, AOT officials blocked the entrance to the 5 billion baht (S$226.7 million) luxury mall, set to open on Aug 31 near Suvarnahbumi international airport.

Courts held a hearing on Wednesday after Central filed a complaint to the administrative court requesting for the removal of barriers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new mall would increase retail competition around the airport, which is a major beneficiary of tourism in Thailand, where foreign tourist spending make up about 12 per cent of the economy.

AOT reported a 4 per cent increase in concession revenue in the three month period ended June from a year earlier, to 4.3 billion baht.

"As an airport operator, there are issues that we must satisfy regulators ... are buildings too high, is there lighting that would disturb planes," AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn told Reuters.

The government earlier this month approved an extension of visa fee waivers to spur tourism growth.

Unlisted King Power currently holds the duty-free and retail concession at Suvarnabhumi and other airports in Thailand. 

REUTERS

Real Estate

Avenue South Residence preview to start on Friday

Nassim Road condominium up for collective sale at S$223m reserve price

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Hong Kong investors shun Singapore for homes in Malaysia, Taiwan

Singapore is tops for HK real estate investors in H1

Oxley Q4 profit dives 81% on lower revenue

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

doc76uw2ilrc5h193kmjl0y_doc76to96lzgago2dkxozc.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly