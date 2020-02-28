You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thailand's richest man is building Bangkok's tallest skyscraper

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND'S richest man wants to set another record. Billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, via his recently listed property unit Asset World Corp, has his sights on building the nation's tallest skyscraper.

Details are scant - no official height has been set and completion is not expected until 2025 - but the tower, at the center of another US$948 million project on the banks of Bangkok's Chao Phraya river, is emblematic of Asset World's aggressive growth strategy.

"It embodies what our company aims to do - set new trends and lift the benchmark," said Asset World's chief executive officer and Mr Charoen's daughter, Wallapa Traisorat.

The skyscraper will be a "new landmark" and draw more visitors to Thailand, she said.

SEE ALSO

Thai economy grows at weakest pace in 5 years

Its planned construction, however, comes at a difficult time for the South-east Asian nation's property and tourism markets. Bangkok is facing an apartment glut, with 100,000 empty units and more to come. Chinese investors, who for years have propped up the real estate sector, are staying away because of the travel curbs and economic havoc caused by the novel coronavirus.

Foreigners are set to account for as little as 10 per cent of apartment purchases in 2020, down from a fifth two years ago, consultancy Agency for Real Estate Affairs estimates.

Tourism in Thailand, meanwhile, which comprises around 20 per cent of gross domestic product, is also taking a hit because of the outbreak.

Receipts tumbled 3.6 per cent in January from a year earlier to 188.8 billion baht (S$8.3 billion), hurt by a 10 per cent slide in outlays from Chinese visitors, data released earlier this week showed.

Ms Wallapa is not perturbed, maintaining the impact will be short term. Bangkok was named the world's most-visited city in 2018 for a fourth consecutive year, ahead of Paris, London, Dubai and Singapore, according to a 2019 Mastercard ranking.

"There will be growth this year," she said, declining to specify any targets for the company. "The tourism industry has always managed to bounce back."

Asset World is partnering with Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the firm behind the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The skyscraper will surpass Thailand's current record, the Magnolias Waterfront Residences at IconSiam, which stands at 318 metres and which was completed in 2018.

To be built adjacent to the company's flagship riverside mall, Asiatique, the tower will house hotels, shops and offices.

Its energy-saving design will mean there's the possibility of harnessing wind power, Ms Wallapa said.

Asset World is separately in talks with three hotel chains for possible partnerships and already works with brands including Marriott and Hilton, she said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Private home rents firm amid tight supply, rising expat demand

Competition watchdog gives nod to ARA, Logos deal

Samsung Hub level 11 sold at record S$3,800 psf

Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price

Hong Kong property tycoon Peter Woo to take Wheelock private

Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

French carmaker PSA unveils mini electric Citroen car

[NANTERRE, France] Citroen, one of French carmaker PSA's brands, unveiled a mini electric car on Thursday aimed at...

Feb 27, 2020 11:35 PM
Government & Economy

UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away

[LONDON] Britain put the prospect of a chaotic Brexit back on the table on Thursday as it set out its red lines for...

Feb 27, 2020 11:10 PM
Consumer

India fines jewellery firm for withholding information in US$2b bank fraud

[BENGALURU] India's securities regulator on Thursday fined jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems and its executives 50...

Feb 27, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower on virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, joining a sell-off in most global bourses on fears the...

Feb 27, 2020 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus outbreak at 'decisive point': WHO chief

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a "decisive point", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.