The grass is greener on Nature's side

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WITH the announcement of recent cooling measures on Jul 6, 2018, the decision-making matrix facing prospective home owners and investors is likely to become an even more complex one.
Amid such uncertainty, the grass has literally become greener on the side of estates
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg