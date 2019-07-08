You are here

Home > Real Estate

The house that Jean built - carved out of a rock face in Monaco

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190708_KELECOVILLA8_3828673.jpg
Architect Jean-Pierre Lott in front of the luxurious ecological Villa Troglodyte. The "cave" home is about 220 sq m with six floors, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a swimming pool.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Monaco

ARMED with a vision and a large saw, architects Jean-Pierre Lott and Patrick Raymond have crafted a luxury "eco" villa out of a rock face in Monaco, using cork insulation, water recycling and solar panels to optimise energy and costs.

Built inside a cliff that was once topped with a fortified village dating to the 10th century BC, "Villa Troglodyte" is about 220 square metres with six floors, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a swimming pool carved into the bedrock.

Mr Lott said the idea came quickly when surveying the property, with the challenge of creating space and light. "Contrary to traditional houses ... where you erect walls and build floors, where you work by adding elements, here on the contrary we're digging into the ground, looking for spaces, sculpting the material," he said. "In that respect, it's the opposite way of working."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rather than a luxury home, Mr Lott describes the property as an innovative building with environmental value. There is a miniature water-treatment facility integrated into the structure, along with solar panels for electricity and natural heating to reduce the carbon footprint.

To build the home, they had to remove most of the upper rock surface, leaving the base so that the upper floors could be added later. The construction was designed around a vertical fold in the rock, dividing the geometry of the house and allowing for windows and terraces.

The exterior was recreated in the image of the previous surface in an attempt to mask the construction and give it a natural appearance. Vegetation, cracks and cavities were all recreated out of concrete to give a natural appearance.

Villa Troglodyte, which took nearly 20 months to build, is for sale with no official listing price but is expected to fetch 30 to 40 million euros (S$45.8 to S$61 million).

Because of the cost of equipment and length of construction, the project is not easily replicable, which makes the building more a piece of art than a model for future designs.

The villa was named troglodyte because it still means "living in a cave" in French, whereas in English the word has taken on the meaning of someone ignorant or prehistoric.

Green or natural architectural designs are not a new concept, even if each has unique properties.

Structures like Falling Water by Frank Lloyd Wright, located in western Pennsylvania, have attempted to blend in with the landscape and complement the environment rather than form a distinct identity of their own. REUTERS

Real Estate

PropNex extends market lead on steady demand

Great time for billionaires to splurge on real estate

Milan real estate prices surge as funds buy in

UK housing prices dip but there are signs of optimism: Halifax

China's buildings are watching how people shop, cook and steal

As families leave Paris, fingers point at Airbnb

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening