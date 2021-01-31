The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

Artist's impression of The Reef at King's Dock, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch weekend from Jan 30 to 31, joint developers Mapletree Investments and Keppel Land said on Sunday.

Prices ranged from S$2,000 per square foot (psf) to S$2,800 psf, with average price at S$2,330 psf.

Due to the strong demand, another 100 units were added to the initial 200 units released, said the developers in a statement. Located near Harbourfront MRT, The Reef at King's Dock comprises 429 units in total.

The positive sales momentum over the weekend was largely driven by strong demand from a good mix of singles, young couples and families, who were drawn to the project's prime location and offerings, said Mapletree and Keppel Land.

More than 90 per cent of the homebuyers over the launch weekend were Singaporeans and permanent residents, with a good mix of owner occupiers and investors.

There was a good mix of sales for the one- to three-bedroom units, with all the one-bedroom units fully sold. The remaining units comprise a mix of premium two- and three-bedroom units which will be released in subsequent phases.

The development's show gallery earlier in January drew more than 9,000 visitors over two weeks. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.