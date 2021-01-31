You are here

Home > Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

Sun, Jan 31, 2021 - 4:23 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

The Reef at King's Dock_Artist's Impression.jpg
Artist's impression of The Reef at King's Dock, which is expected to be completed by 2025.
Mapletree/Keppel Land

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch weekend from Jan 30 to 31, joint developers Mapletree Investments and Keppel Land said on Sunday.

Prices ranged from S$2,000 per square foot (psf) to S$2,800 psf, with average price at S$2,330 psf.

Due to the strong demand, another 100 units were added to the initial 200 units released, said the developers in a statement. Located near Harbourfront MRT, The Reef at King's Dock comprises 429 units in total.

The positive sales momentum over the weekend was largely driven by strong demand from a good mix of singles, young couples and families, who were drawn to the project's prime location and offerings, said Mapletree and Keppel Land.

More than 90 per cent of the homebuyers over the launch weekend were Singaporeans and permanent residents, with a good mix of owner occupiers and investors.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There was a good mix of sales for the one- to three-bedroom units, with all the one-bedroom units fully sold. The remaining units comprise a mix of premium two- and three-bedroom units which will be released in subsequent phases.

The development's show gallery earlier in January drew more than 9,000 visitors over two weeks. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Metro-led fund to acquire student accommodation property in Bristol, UK for £30.1 million

WeWork said to be exploring SPAC deal or private fundraising

Vegas mall that lost 95% of value might be just the beginning

Reddit ignites mall stock, letting fund cash out US$500m

Reits (Jan 30-31, 2021)

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took in first Covid-19 patients

Up to 30,000 a day allowed into Australian Open

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for