The virus sent droves to a small US town. Suddenly, it's not so small

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Winhall, Vermont
FROM his post at the town dump, Scott Bushee spent the summer observing his new neighbours, transplants who pulled into his compound with heads full of rustic fantasy and licence plates from New York and New Jersey.
Mr Bushee is one of the half-dozen or so people...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes