Three adjoining conservation shophouses in Kampong Glam up for sale

PRIVATE equity-owned Columbia Real Estate is offering three restored adjoining conservation shophouses for sale.

The three shophouses are freehold properties located at 8, 10 and 12 Aliwal Street. They have been zoned “commercial” and have been approved for use as a boarding house with a hotel license.

The shophouses occupy a prime location in the Kampong Glam precinct and are situated just 350 metres away from the Nicoll Highway MRT station and 700 metres away from Bugis MRT Station.

The properties are now leased out to a boutique inn operator that offers tourist accommodation.

The guide price for the purchase of the three properties is S$29.5 million.

Foreigners are eligible to purchase the properties with no additional buyer’s stamp duty or seller’s stamp duty payable on the purchase.

The property will be marketed through an expression of interest exercise which closes on Nov 30 at 3pm.