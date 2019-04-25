Three adjoining office units at Peninsula Plaza up for sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THREE adjoining office units at Peninsula Plaza will be put up for sale in an expression of interest exercise on Thursday, at a guide price of S$9.29 million, exclusive marketing agent CBRE said. The exercise closes at 3 pm on May 29.
The units are located on the 12th
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg