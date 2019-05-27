You are here

Home > Real Estate

Three floors at The Octagon up for sale with total S$43m indicative price

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 11:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

The Octagon.JPG
The prime ground floor retail unit and two office floors have a total indicative price of S$43 million, which works out to S$3,500 psf for the retail floor and S$2,450 psf for the office floors
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

THREE floors at The Octagon, a 25-storey freehold office building on 105 Cecil Street, have been launched for bulk sale by tender on Monday.

The prime ground floor retail unit and two office floors have a total indicative price of S$43 million, which works out to S$3,500 psf for the retail floor and S$2,450 psf for the office floors, according to sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

Located on the first, second and fourth floors, the properties have a total strata area of around 15,995 square feet (sq ft). The ground floor retail unit occupies 3,617 sq ft while the two upper office floors span 6,189 sq ft each.

The ground floor unit is leased to a fitness centre while the two upper office floors are occupied by two separate childcare centres, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Octagon is located at the junction of Boon Tat Street and Cecil Street, and is within walking distance of Raffles Place and Telok Ayer MRT stations.

Shaun Poh, executive director of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield, said there continues to be strong interest for freehold strata retail and office floors within the central business district (CBD) like The Octagon.

"The recent CBD incentive scheme announced at the launch of the URA Draft Master Plan has also encouraged the owners of the older office buildings to relook their options for their properties," he added. 

The scheme will see the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) offer an increase in gross plot ratio for areas in the CBD to encourage the conversion of existing office developments to hotel and residential uses. It applies to Cecil Street, Anson Road, Shenton Way, Robinson Road and Tanjong Pagar areas.

In February, a company controlled by the Murdaya family behind Indonesian conglomerate Central Cipta Murdaya, increased its presence at The Octagon by purchasing another three levels – Levels 14, 15 and 17 – for nearly S$45.5 million. This worked out to S$2,450 psf based on the 18,568 sq ft total strata area.

It previously spent S$30.3 million for levels nine and 10 of The Octagon, a deal which also worked out to S$2,450 psf. The family already owns the top two floors of the 25-storey building.

Mr Poh added that unlike the previous five strata floors recently sold in the Octagon, the latest three floors are fully occupied and include the entire ground floor retail unit.

“Prime ground floor retail space in the core CBD is highly sought after and hardly available for sale,” he said.

The tender exercise will close at 3pm on July 3. 

Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

At former TWA Terminal, a hotel is now boarding

Dubai's Emaar Properties hires advisors for sale of district cooling unit

Eagle Hospitality Trust's IPO falls 6.4% on debut

New CEO for the managers of two Frasers Hospitality trusts

CapitaLand to sell Shanghai property; earmarks 2nd property for sale

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand forming executive committee under new business structure following Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening