You are here
Three freehold plots up for sale
Elizabeth Towers the largest with reserve price of S$610m; Broadrick Road bungalow expecting to fetch up to S$24m
Singapore
THREE freehold plots, two of which are in prime districts, have been launched for sale, adding to the buffet of choice sites that developers looking to grow their landbanks can pick from.
Elizabeth Towers, the largest of the three, is a high-rise residential redevelopment
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg