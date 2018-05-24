You are here

Home > Real Estate

Three shophouses at Liang Seah Street up for sale at S$30m

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 10:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Liang Seah 33-highlighted.jpg
The site is zoned "Commercial and Residential" with a gross plot ratio of 4.2 under the Master Plan 2014.
PHOTO: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

THREE adjoining shophouse at 33 Liang Seah Street have been put up for sale via private treaty at S$30 million, marketer Colliers International said in a press statement on Thursday. 

The three units, held under a single land title, sit on a 2,694 square foot (sq ft) site within the Beach Road Conservation Area, and have an estimated total gross floor area of 11,500 sq ft. The site is zoned "Commercial and Residential" with a gross plot ratio of 4.2 under the Master Plan 2014. 

The land also has a 999 years' lease tenure beginning from 1827. 

According to Colliers International, the buildings underwent extensive redevelopment works in 1997 when the shophouses were rebuilt, and the external facade reinstated to its original specification.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Located opposite Bugis Junction mall, the property is within walking distance from Bugis MRT station. 

Said director of Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers International, Steven Tan: "Shophouses have always been a sought-after class of real estate among investors owing to their prime locations, heritage charm and scarcity. We expect to see keen investment interest for 33 Liang Seah Street amid the rising optimism in the property market in Singapore."

Added Mr Tan: "The rare 999 years' tenure of these shophouses and their prime location in the city centre will boost its potential for asset value retention and future capital appreciation."

Colliers International said: "The property is currently multi-let with potential upward reversionary rents through repositioning." 

Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

UE forks out S$9m to build WBL stake

72-unit condo complex Balestier Regency up for sale for S$218m

Singapore is 4th most expensive city in Asia to build in

Malaysian state-backed funds 'looking for a loan for London-property project'

Salesforce Tower transforms San Francisco skyline

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_SGtrade_240518_39.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening