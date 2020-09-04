Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AN old bungalow on a freehold site of 101,550 sq ft in the Garlick Avenue Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area owned by some members of the Lee family behind the Thye Hong group that used to make biscuits has been generating some market buzz in the past few weeks.
Talk on the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes