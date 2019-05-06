You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tired to trendy: architects give Russian provinces urban makeover

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190506_RUSSIA6P3J4_3772880.jpg
The riverside area of Belgorod where people can now stroll, play sports and walk their dogs, is just the start. The goal is to extend walkways and cycle paths for 20km along the river.
PHOTO: AFP

Belgorod, Russia

FOR decades, the banks of the river flowing through the Russian city of Belgorod were in a sorry state of disrepair.

"It was hard to get down to the water, and it was really filthy in places," said architect Jezi Stankevic.

Reeds line the waterfront and teenagers lounge on wooden boardwalks that extend right across the river, overlooked by a wooden amphitheatre.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The idea of creating pleasant public spaces might not seem groundbreaking but it is only just taking root in Soviet-planned cities like Belgorod, some 600km south of Moscow. Such cities were built with the aim of fulfilling production targets rather than responding to the needs of residents, says Daria Paramonova, of the Strelka architecture firm leading the project.

The Moscow-based firm has been awarded a contract to oversee the regeneration of 40 cities under a government programme launched in 2017.

The ongoing drive is "the largest urban regeneration project in post-Soviet Russia", according to Strelka. It comes as the country struggles to halt a tide of young people moving from the provinces to the capital in search of opportunities.

Ms Paramonova said that the notion of "quality of life" was initially alien to residents, whose needs and wishes had formerly not been a priority for city planners. "Now we say that what's important is keeping things human," she added, stressing the role of public consultations before taking decisions.

Residents of Belgorod, a provincial city of some 400,000 inhabitants that was rebuilt after World War II, attended public meetings and were able to vote online for their favourite design project. The riverside area where people can now stroll, play sports and walk their dogs, is just the start. The goal is to extend walkways and cycle paths for 20km along the river. Strelka took charge for the initial stages and will advise local officials and architects on the rest.

Other cities lined up for a makeover of their public spaces include Russia's third biggest city Ekaterinburg, Vladivostok, Grozny, where a new park was created, and Novosibirsk. Like many Russian cities, Belgorod has seen an exodus of young people since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 and closure of many local factories.

As a result, budgetary revenues have fallen and regeneration projects have slipped right down the agenda. While some have questioned how Belgorod will maintain costly new facilities, those using them - from students at a nearby university to young mothers with pushchairs - say they have been a hit since opening in November 2017.

Since 2010, the Kremlin has spent billions of dollars on improving public spaces, particularly through a federal programme that has handed out 42.2 billion rubles (S$0.88 billion) for renovation work.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year asked the government to double its contributions to create a "comfortable urban environment".

Ms Paramonova highlighted the positive impact that Moscow's successful - and costlier - "My Street" renovation scheme had had on getting the provincial rejuvenation project off the ground. Ms Paramonova acknowledges that it is tricky to bring the same ideas to the provinces "where there is less money and more problems". But she hopes that Strelka's work will encourage local architects to develop their own projects.

Making provincial cities more attractive places to live in is crucial to ensuring their survival, according to local authorities.

"Today all cities are fighting to retain their 'human capital' and trying to create living conditions that will dissuade residents from leaving for Moscow or elsewhere," said Belgorod region's deputy governor in charge of urban planning Yevgeny Glagolyev. "We have to do this too." AFP

Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Taking urban regeneration to the next level

HDB unveils plans for new park in upcoming Bidadari estate

Amber Park condo sells 115 units on launch weekend

New Bidadari Park with lake, wooded trails to be completed by 2022

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth
5 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BP_CBD_060519_3.jpg
May 6, 2019
ASEAN Business

South-east Asia a rising star for cross-border deals: poll

BT_20190506_LTAMBER6_3772949.jpg
May 6, 2019
Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening