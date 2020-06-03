You are here

To beat ABSD, 38 Jervois developer launches fire sale to clear units

Prices slashed, with discounts ranging from 13% to 24% for remaining 16 units in freehold condo
Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20200603_LSFIRE3__4134380.jpg
Buyers are told that the transactions will only go through if all 16 units are taken up. The boutique condo received its temporary occupation permit in March 2019.
PHOTO: PROMINENT LAND

Singapore

THE developer of 38 Jervois has launched a fire sale slashing prices by up to S$547,320 so that it will not incur the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD).

The discounts range from 13 per cent to 24 per cent for the remaining 16 units in the 27-unit freehold boutique...

