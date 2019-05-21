You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tokyo's Olympic Village condos to become apartments

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190521_JAPAN20_3786770.jpg
A general view of the construction of the Olympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The condominiums, located in Tokyo's Harumi area, will be renovated as ordinary apartment buildings after the 2020 Games.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

APPLICATIONS for the post-Games ownership of condominium units used as the Olympic Village during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be accepted from late July.

The condominiums, located in Tokyo's Harumi area, will be renovated as ordinary apartment buildings after the 2020 Games. Sales prices will range from around 50 million yen (S$625,663) to more than 100 million yen per unit.

Because these units were built with the comfort of Olympic athletes in mind, they were designed with somewhat larger spaces than in a typical Tokyo apartment. The condominiums will be sold by a group of major real estate companies in phases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The athletes' village will be converted to a town complex, dubbed Harumi Flag, consisting of 24 buildings, including two high-rises as tall as 50 stories. They contain a total of 5,632 condominium units, including the 4,145 to be sold.

The condominiums in Harumi Flag are as large as about 84 square metres per unit, excluding those in the high-rises. This is about 20 per cent larger than an ordinary condominium unit.

The units also have higher ceilings to accommodate tall athletes comfortably, passages and hallways wider than that of an ordinary condominium complex, and there are no steps throughout its spaces.

According to Real Estate Economic Institute Co, a total of 15,452 newly built condominium units were marketed in fiscal 2018 in Tokyo's 23 wards.

The units at Harumi Flag could equal as much one-fourth of the total units on the market in the year they go on sale, prompting a real estate company official to remark: "This may affect the prices of condominium units, mainly those in coastal areas." WP

Real Estate

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

Lippo Karawaci CEO wants LMIRT to own more non-Lippo assets

Reits to continue providing high returns: Panel

A floating life away from the maddening crowd

London office building at post-Brexit referendum high

China's mortgage rates slide for first time since 2016

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with S'pore logistics startup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening