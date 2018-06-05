You are here

Home > Real Estate

Toronto home prices creep higher with sales mired in slump

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 11:36 AM

318837767_0-6.jpg
Prices for Toronto homes climbed in May as buyers competed for fewer new listings amid the worst sales slump in almost a decade.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TORONTO] Prices for Toronto homes climbed in May as buyers competed for fewer new listings amid the worst sales slump in almost a decade.

Sales dropped 22 per cent to 7,834, compared with the same month last year, according to data Monday from the Toronto Real Estate Board. Seasonally adjusted, transactions fell for the fifth-straight month to the lowest level since 2009.

Sellers are holding back to see if things improve, leading to strained supply and stiffer competition between buyers, which is buoying prices, the board said. New listings dropped 26 per cent to 19,022, compared with May 2017. Even so, properties took 20 days on average to sell, almost twice as long as the 11 days a year earlier.

"Market conditions are becoming tighter in the Greater Toronto Area and this will provide support for home prices as we move through the second half of 2018 and 2019," Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market analysis, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canada's biggest real estate market has been cooling since April 2017, when the government laid down new rules aimed at limiting speculation and reining in runaway prices. The chill deepened this year when stricter mortgage regulations took effect. Sales, especially for pricier detached homes, remain stunted, even as the market enters its busy season, typically from April to July.

Still, prices are inching higher. The benchmark, a weighted price that accounts for different home types, climbed 0.8 per cent in May from the prior month to C$772,400 (S$796,141). The condo apartment segment led gains, jumping 8.3 per cent to C$501,000 on the year. On the other hand, detached home prices dropped 10 per cent from May 2017 to C$934,100.

Average home prices in the city fell 6.6 per cent over that period to C$805,320.

In Vancouver, sales are down 35 per cent from May 2017 while prices are moving in the opposite direction. Benchmark home prices jumped 12 per cent to C$1,094,000, led by gains across all housing segments, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Monday.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Poland's biggest builder calls on government to address labour shortage

Poland's biggest builder calls on government to address labour shortage

China pushes state banks into home rental market at their own risk

China pushes state banks into home rental market at their own risk

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Wee Hur to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 11 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening