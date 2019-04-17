You are here

Home > Real Estate

Trump's tax reform curbs housing activity: Fed researchers

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

PRESIDENT Trump's tax reform is likely having a negative effect on the housing market, according to a newly published study by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In addition to the uptick in mortgage interest rates, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 contributed to the recent decline in new housing sales, said Richard Peach and Casey McQuillan, co-authors of the study, in a April 15 blog post.

Sales of new single-family homes declined by 7.6 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2017 through the end of the third quarter of 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And while mortgage interest rates rose by roughly 70 basis points during the period, the drop in home sales was larger than in the two previous episodes, in 2013 and 2016 respectively, when rates rose by a comparable amount, suggesting additional pressure of prospective home buyers.

Several factors may have deterred renters from taking the plunge: the US$10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes effectively increased what buyers have to pay and the lower marginal tax rates for many taxpayers also reduced the tax savings from housing-related deductions.

Although new buyers still benefit from deducting mortgage interest, the overall incentives to buy is somewhat reduced. Arguably the slowing is especially acute for higher-priced homes and homes in high-tax jurisdictions.

Although not yet conclusive, Peach and McQuillan were able to demonstrate that the changes in the tax laws increased the opportunity cost of buying - for potential new homeowners - and therefore played a role in the decline in the housing market. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Keppel-KBS US Reit's Q1 DPU beats forecast

SPH acquires UK student housing for £133.7 million

Sharp drop in Singapore Q1 property investment sales: Colliers

China's home prices up in March amid lending surge

Taxes that sent Vancouver's luxury housing market reeling

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening