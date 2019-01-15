Tuan Sing divests units in Century Warehouse property

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings announced on Monday that it has accepted a tender bid of S$48.5 million for all of its majority-owned Century Warehouse property.
The property is an eight-storey freehold-industrial warehouse with a basement car park. It comprises 35
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg