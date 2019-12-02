Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

JTC on Monday said it has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Tuas Avenue 6 for sale by public tender. The land parcel is on the reserve list under the second half 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme.

The site with a 20-year tenure has an area of 0.55 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned B2 for industrial purposes.

JTC said it had received an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2.55 million. The identity of the applicant was not disclosed.

The public tender is scheduled on Dec 31, with a tender period of six weeks.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government.

This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.