You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 12:41 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JTC on Monday said it has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Tuas Avenue 6 for sale by public tender. The land parcel is on the reserve list under the second half 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme.

The site with a 20-year tenure has an area of 0.55 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned B2 for industrial purposes.

JTC said it had received an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2.55 million. The identity of the applicant was not disclosed.

The public tender is scheduled on Dec 31, with a tender period of six weeks.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government.

This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

CBRE's Brenda Ong named head of Cushman's industrial, logistics business in Singapore

800 Super opens S$130m Tuas plant, announces new business lines

Hong Kong property faces a trust deficit

Australia home frenzy returns as prices surge most in 16 years

Record M&A in Singapore property managers as investors pile in

Iskandar still having hangover from residential market overhang

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 12:54 PM
Real Estate

CBRE's Brenda Ong named head of Cushman's industrial, logistics business in Singapore

REAL estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Brenda Ong as the head of its industrial and...

Dec 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong says unrest costing 2 percentage points of GDP growth

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is expected to record its first budget deficit since 2004 with the economy sustaining damage...

Dec 2, 2019 12:41 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks skid 1.5% on foreign investor selling amid HK unrest

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid 1.5 per cent on Friday as foreign investors sold local equities amid persistent...

Dec 2, 2019 12:26 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air to end routes from Sweden, Denmark to US, Thailand

[OSLO] Budget airline Norwegian Air is ending flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the United States and...

Dec 2, 2019 12:19 PM
Companies & Markets

OUELH to co-develop Shenzhen hospital for 126.3m yuan

OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) will jointly develop a hospital in Shenzhen, China, with Hong Kong-based, state-owned...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly