You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tuas South Link industrial site up for application: JTC

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 11:49 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

TuasSouthLink3.JPG
The site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.
PHOTO: JTC

JTC on Tuesday said it is accepting applications for a reserve list site at Tuas South Link 3. The land parcel is the second of five reserve list sites under the first half of the 2020 industrial government land sales programme.

The site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.

JTC did not indicate a closing date for applications to be submitted.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This is opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

SEE ALSO

Prices, rents of industrial space stable in 2019; new supply to rise significantly this year: JTC

A reserve list site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 was made available for application in June 2019, and remains open for application as at Jan 28.

JTC put another reserve list site, Tuas Avenue 6, up for sale by public tender on Dec 31, after it received an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2.55 million.

Real Estate

Sasseur Reit closes China malls amid virus spread

Trouble in paradise with more prime district homes in mortgagee sales

Sales galleries get more creative to woo buyers

Property activity surges across UK after Dec election

Arenas of gold: Tokyo venues that will forge Olympic dreams

Property taxes Middle-East, North Africa's low-hanging fruit

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 11:45 AM
Government & Economy

Foreigners prepare to flee as China virus toll tops 100

[WUHAN] The United States and other nations raced to get their citizens out of the locked-down Chinese city at...

Jan 28, 2020 11:24 AM
Technology

Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China

[SHANGHAI] Facebook Inc has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread...

Jan 28, 2020 11:16 AM
Consumer

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

[ROME] Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape...

Jan 28, 2020 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon at a 10-year low shows challenges for oil's biggest major

[HOUSTON] It's almost as if the last decade never happened for investors of Exxon Mobil Corp shares.

Jan 28, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

[MICHIGAN] It's the largest quarantine in human history, but will it stop the disease?

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly