Tuas South Link industrial site up for application: JTC

The site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.

JTC on Tuesday said it is accepting applications for a reserve list site at Tuas South Link 3. The land parcel is the second of five reserve list sites under the first half of the 2020 industrial government land sales programme.

The site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.

JTC did not indicate a closing date for applications to be submitted.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

This is opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

A reserve list site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 was made available for application in June 2019, and remains open for application as at Jan 28.

JTC put another reserve list site, Tuas Avenue 6, up for sale by public tender on Dec 31, after it received an application with a committed bid price of not less than S$2.55 million.