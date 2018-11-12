You are here

Home > Real Estate

Two Chinatown shophouses up for sale with guide price around S$32.8m

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 11:30 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

BP-CHINATOWNcollage-121118.jpg
The two shophouses are a freehold and a 99-year leasehold property located respectively at 31 and 76 Pagoda Street.
PHOTOS: JLL

JLL, as the appointed exclusive marketing agent, is calling offers for the purchase of two prime three-story conservation shophouses in Singapore’s historic Chinatown district.

The two shophouses are a freehold and a 99-year leasehold property located respectively at 31 and 76 Pagoda Street.  Both properties are zoned "commercial" and have been approved for use as food and beverage outlets.

Foreigners are eligible to purchase either of the properties and no additional buyer’s stamp duty or seller’s stamp duty would be imposed on their purchases.

JLL said the guide price for the two shophouses is “in the region of S$32.8 million”.  These properties can be sold either individually or collectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JLL’s senior director of capital markets, Clemence Lee, said: “Each of the two shophouses has its own strong attributes - 76 Pagoda Street is located in an extremely prime spot right next to the Chinatown MRT entrance, whilst 31 Pagoda Street has a coveted freehold tenure and a strong tenant covenant.

“We expect keen interest from investors such as boutique real estate funds, family offices and high net worth individuals (HNWIs).”

The sale will be conducted through an expression of interest exercise which closes on Dec 6 at 3pm.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 From cell to table: the evolution of food
4 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
5 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening