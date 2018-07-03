You are here

Home > Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 4:30 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
The owners of Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, have all voted for the sale and are asking for S$22 million.
PHOTO: HUTTONS ASIA

Blossom Mansions frontage.png
Ninety per cent of strata owners at Blossom Mansions have signed the collective sale agreement, seeking a reserve price of S$32.8 million.
PHOTO: HUTTONS ASIA

TWO more residential sites have been launched for collective sale on Tuesday (July 3), which their marketing agent says are suitable for boutique developers.

The owners of Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, have all voted for the sale and are asking for S$22 million. The 16,592.55 square foot site has 857 years left on its 999-year lease, with a plot ratio of 1.4 and a height limit of up to 5 storeys.

Marketing agent Huttons Asia estimates that the prospective developer can redevelop the site into a 21-unit project, with each unit averaging about 100 square metres.

“The prospective developer can expect a strong demand from buyers given its close proximity to Kovan MRT station and Heartland Mall,” said Huttons Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A development charge (DC) of S$1.14 million will be payable to build up to the plot ratio of 1.4 and another S$1.74 million to build an additional 10 per cent of balcony space. Including the DC, the land rate works out to S$996 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), or S$974 psf ppr including the 10 per cent bonus balcony space.

The other collective sale launch is Blossom Mansions, a development with 20 units at Lorong 37 in Geylang.

Ninety per cent of strata owners at Blossom Mansions have signed the collective sale agreement, seeking a reserve price of S$32.8 million. This translates to S$1,262 psf ppr based on the maximum gross floor area of 25,990.73 sq ft, with no development charge payable.

Huttons Asia said the prospective developer can potentially redevelop the site of Blossom Mansions up to the existing GFA of 25,990.73 sq ft, or 34 units averaging about 70 sq m each.

The tender for Jansen Mansion closes on Aug 2 while that for Blossom Mansions closes on July 31.

Real Estate

Australia's Fairfax Media spinoff Domain names new CEO

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

PropNex gains 10% on trading debut

PropNex says BT report isn't inaccurate

Aussie home prices slide for 9th month in June

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
3 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
4 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

Jul 3, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day to debut in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening