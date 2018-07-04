You are here

Home > Real Estate

Two small condos launched for collective sale

One is Jansen Mansion near Kovan MRT station, and the other is Blossom Mansions in Lorong 37 Geylang
Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

Singapore

TWO small condominiums suitable as sites for boutique developments were launched for collective sale on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of sites in the private en bloc market looking for a buyer.

One is Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Homebuilders face cost pressure as Russia tightens rules on presales

Manhattan homebuyers driving hard bargains as supply swells

Qatar to buy New York's Plaza Hotel for US$600m - source

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust sells Australian property for A$90.5m

Hong Leong Group units win Hillview Rise GLS tender with S$460m bid

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

BT_20180704_PRIME_3489656.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening