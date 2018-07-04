You are here
Two small condos launched for collective sale
One is Jansen Mansion near Kovan MRT station, and the other is Blossom Mansions in Lorong 37 Geylang
Singapore
TWO small condominiums suitable as sites for boutique developments were launched for collective sale on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of sites in the private en bloc market looking for a buyer.
One is Jansen Mansion, a 12-unit development near Kovan MRT station, and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg