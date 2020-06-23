Two strata office floors at GB Building for sale with S$11.9m, S$12.7m guide prices

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
TWO strata office floors in GB Building in the central business district (CBD) will be up for sale via expression of interest (EOI) on Tuesday, exclusive marketing agent CBRE announced on Monday.
Level 16 of GB Building has an indicative price of S$11.9 million, or about...
