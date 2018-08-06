You are here

Home > Real Estate

Two warehouse buildings at Gul Crescent put on market for over S$13m

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 1:13 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

TWO large interlinked warehouse buildings in Gul Industrial Estate are up for sale by expression of interest, said its sole marketing agent JLL. The sellers, an import and distribution business servicing the print industry, are relocating in order to optimise their operations, and are seeking offers in excess of S$13 million, said JLL.

The property at 3 Gul Crescent near the Gul Circle MRT station has been zoned “Business 2” and consists of warehousing and production space, office areas, loading and unloading bays and a large open yard.

It has a plot ratio of 1.4, a gross floor area (GFA) of about 64,495 square feet and sits on a leasehold site of 117,499 sq ft with a balance lease of about 22.5 years.

Nicholas Ng, JLL director, capital markets, said: “This property will be a good fit for companies looking for a corporate presence or to expand within the Gul Industrial Estate. The site is currently built up to a 0.55 plot ratio and has the potential to be refurbished and redeveloped to maximise its plot ratio by an additional 100,004 sq ft of GFA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The built up of the existing two warehouses with large floor plate, high  floor loading and high ceiling being well maintained, will allow an end user to move in easily to optimise the space. The potential buyer could also eventually expand on this site and maximise on the potential GFA in the near future.”

The expression of interest exercise closes on Sept 14 at 3pm.

Real Estate

UK's House of Fraser settles CVA challenge from landlords

London mansion values start to climb on more realistic prices

Manulife US Reit posts 9.7% drop in Q2 DPU on enlarged unit base

The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch

Kushners give up control of Manhattan tower to save themselves

Brookfield gains lease on Kushner's landmark New York tower

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Venture shares up 11% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening