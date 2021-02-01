You are here

Home > Real Estate

UAE developer launches 8b dirham Sharjah project

This comes even as Dubai is affected by downturn due to excessive development
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210201_KELSHAR1_4430044.jpg
The UAE's real estate engine, is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to huge job losses and an exodus of foreign residents. Seen here is Dubai's skyline in dense fog.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Dubai

A UNITED Arab Emirates (UAE) real estate developer launched an 8 billion dirham (S$2.9 billion) upmarket, gated community project on Sunday in the emirate of Sharjah.

The announcement comes as fewer projects are being launched in neighbouring Dubai, where the real estate sector is in a deep downturn caused by excessive development over the past decade.

The 19 million square foot, 4,000 unit Masaar project will be delivered in phases from 2023 and completed by 2028, Arada chief executive Ahmed Alkhoshaibi told Reuters.

Around 15,000 people are expected to eventually live in the community, which along with residential and commercial facilities will feature green spaces and an international school. The project will be financed through equity, debt and sales, Mr Alkhoshaibi said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The downturn in Dubai, the UAE's real estate engine, has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has led to huge job losses and an exodus of foreign residents.

However, Mr Alkhoshaibi said despite the pandemic, he expected there to be significant demand for the project where a house will cost between 1.2 million dirham and 3.7 milliom dirham.

Arada is owned by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al-Qasimi, chairman of the Basma Group, a Sharjah conglomerate, and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Dubai-based KBW Investments. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Even with travel at a standstill, home purchases by foreigners improved after circuit breaker

Metro seeks deals in industrial property, student housing, suburban malls

Dramatic Austrian property battle roughed up by new player

Art Nouveau gem unmasked in Covid-hit Brussels

US pending home sales fall as rising prices slow momentum

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for