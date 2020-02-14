You are here

Home > Real Estate

Uber plans move to bigger Amsterdam office to hold new hires

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Amsterdam

UBER Technologies has found a larger office for its international headquarters in Amsterdam's cramped market.

From 2022, the tech company will rent two-thirds of the 148,000 sq ft Tripolis complex located in the business district in the south of Amsterdam, it said on Thursday.

The company has an option to rent more space in the years to come as it increases employee numbers.

Uber's workforce in the Dutch capital is growing exponentially to staff new services such as Jump electric bikes and Uber Freight, it said.

SEE ALSO

Uber shares rev up as it drives toward profits

Employee numbers in its current office, about 5 km away from the new building, have grown to about 1,500 from 400 since 2017. Before moving into the new office, Uber will temporarily lease a 600-seat office to accommodate new hires, the company said.

The US tech company, which has 27,000 employees globally in more than 700 cities, established its international headquarters in 2012 in Amsterdam.

Low-tax countries like the Netherlands - where taxes on intangible property like royalties are taxed at 7 per cent - are popular locations for global companies.

While it is predicting growth in Amsterdam, the San Francisco-based Uber has been reducing its spending overall, cutting more than 1,000 employees and abandoning some unprofitable units last year. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

F&B players seek rebates as some face imminent closure

Developers explore new ideas to market projects safely

The M braves virus outbreak with preview

Covid-19 spread clouds recovery of S'pore retail, industrial sectors

HK property developers cut retail rents amid war on virus

Bezos pays record US$165m for Beverly Hills home

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Centerbridge seeks up to US$5b for fourth debt fund

[NEW YORK] US private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is seeking to raise up to US$5 billion for its fourth...

Feb 13, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

In Norway, bottles made of plastic are still fantastic

[FETSUND,Norway] One at a time, the elderly lady places her empties into the gaping hole of a machine at the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:43 PM
Garage

GrabWheels raises US$30m in ongoing Series A round

THE mobility arm of ride-hailing giant Grab, GrabWheels, announced on Thursday it has raised US$30 million from...

Feb 13, 2020 11:29 PM
Consumer

Alibaba warns of drop in e-commerce revenues due to coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding warned of a drop in revenues at its key e-commerce businesses this quarter as the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX asks Vividthree to explain why company is raising more funds

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree Holdings told the bourse on Thursday that it has had to turn to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly