Uber plans move to bigger Amsterdam office to hold new hires

UBER Technologies has found a larger office for its international headquarters in Amsterdam's cramped market.

From 2022, the tech company will rent two-thirds of the 148,000 sq ft Tripolis complex located in the business district in the south of Amsterdam, it said on Thursday.

The company has an option to rent more space in the years to come as it increases employee numbers.

Uber's workforce in the Dutch capital is growing exponentially to staff new services such as Jump electric bikes and Uber Freight, it said.

Employee numbers in its current office, about 5 km away from the new building, have grown to about 1,500 from 400 since 2017. Before moving into the new office, Uber will temporarily lease a 600-seat office to accommodate new hires, the company said.

The US tech company, which has 27,000 employees globally in more than 700 cities, established its international headquarters in 2012 in Amsterdam.

Low-tax countries like the Netherlands - where taxes on intangible property like royalties are taxed at 7 per cent - are popular locations for global companies.

While it is predicting growth in Amsterdam, the San Francisco-based Uber has been reducing its spending overall, cutting more than 1,000 employees and abandoning some unprofitable units last year. BLOOMBERG