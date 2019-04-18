UBS Singapore to take up entire office space at redeveloped Park Mall

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DEVELOPER SingHaiyi Group and its joint-venture (JV) partners - Suntec Reit and Haiyi Holdings - on Wednesday announced that UBS Singapore has signed on to take up all the office space at the redeveloped Park Mall building, confirming a report by The Business Times (BT) on Apr 1
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg